Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 542 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 87,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.29 and its 200 day moving average is $63.39. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $68.31.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

