Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes $217,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,161,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 246,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NULV stock opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.54. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

