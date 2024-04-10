Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes $223,000 Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Robert Half by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Robert Half by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Robert Half by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Robert Half by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Robert Half Trading Up 0.4 %

RHI stock opened at $75.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

