Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 375,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,686 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SMMV opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.98. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $867.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

