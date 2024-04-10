Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $172.00

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $172.00 and traded as high as $181.49. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $181.39, with a volume of 4,272,553 shares changing hands.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.19 and a 200-day moving average of $172.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 81.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after buying an additional 69,536 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 24,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.7% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

