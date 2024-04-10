Contrasting Grindr (GRND) & Its Competitors

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) is one of 114 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Grindr to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr -21.48% 101.02% 1.18% Grindr Competitors -154.72% -42.03% -8.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grindr and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $259.69 million -$55.77 million -33.84 Grindr Competitors $9.07 billion $1.95 billion 51.41

Volatility and Risk

Grindr’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Grindr. Grindr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Grindr has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr’s peers have a beta of 1.40, indicating that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 78.2% of Grindr shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Grindr and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grindr Competitors 1023 4389 10117 287 2.61

Grindr presently has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.11%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 9.48%. Given Grindr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Grindr is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Grindr beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

