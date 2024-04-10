Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Copa by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 83,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,967,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,656,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Copa by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $104.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $78.12 and a 12-month high of $121.20.

Copa Increases Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $916.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.13 million. Copa had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Copa’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

