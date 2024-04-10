CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRMD. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CorMedix from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CorMedix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of CorMedix stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $260.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. CorMedix has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.09.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that CorMedix will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other CorMedix news, CEO Joseph Todisco purchased 13,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $50,718.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,617.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

