CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CorMedix from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CorMedix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday.

CorMedix Price Performance

NASDAQ CRMD opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. CorMedix has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.86.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that CorMedix will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CorMedix

In related news, CEO Joseph Todisco bought 13,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $50,718.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix during the second quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix during the first quarter worth $56,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CorMedix during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CorMedix during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

