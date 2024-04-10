Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Lifted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 173.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Corning by 232.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is 167.16%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

