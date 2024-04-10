Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (VTMX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on April 12th

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1832 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of NYSE:VTMX opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $41.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.92. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 159.04%. The company had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. ( NYSE:VTMX Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

