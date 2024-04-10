Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) Insider Alex Vaughan Sells 282,443 Shares of Stock

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) insider Alex Vaughan sold 282,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.99), for a total value of £220,305.54 ($278,832.48).

Costain Group Trading Down 2.1 %

LON COST opened at GBX 76.20 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. Costain Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 40.90 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.78 ($1.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £210.86 million, a PE ratio of 952.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 68.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 62.59.

Get Costain Group alerts:

Costain Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Costain Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Costain Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,250.00%.

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.