CRA International, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of CRA International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.52 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $161.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.51 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 19.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

CRA International Stock Performance

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $145.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.55. CRA International has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $153.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,039,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,611,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,039,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,280 shares in the company, valued at $23,611,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $1,487,085. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 1,301.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 51,278 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in CRA International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,953,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 17.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 4,587.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

