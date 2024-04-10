Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Down to $17.02

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.02, but opened at $16.04. Cullinan Oncology shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 18,939 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.42. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Corrine Savill sold 18,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $226,823.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,118.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 98,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,624 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cullinan Oncology by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cullinan Oncology by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cullinan Oncology by 7.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.