Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 32,605 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $2,422,877.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,296,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Tuesday, March 5th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $2,202,726.24.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $2,585,576.50.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average of $56.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.68. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $110.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYTK. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CYTK

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.