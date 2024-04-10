Daniel Bradbury Sells 9,152 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 9,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $196,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,673.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, March 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $482,319.64.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Daniel Bradbury sold 2,074 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $48,116.80.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $591.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.93. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $66.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 26.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSTL. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on Castle Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.