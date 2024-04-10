Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Director William S. Simon Sells 1,219 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.2 %

DRI stock opened at $158.30 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $176.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.20 and a 200-day moving average of $158.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.85.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

