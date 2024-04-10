DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 2,509 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $108,000.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance
HYD stock opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.58.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend
About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
