DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $58.42.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The company had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.93 million. Analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

