DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1503 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

