DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWP stock opened at $112.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $114.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.