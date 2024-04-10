DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.23% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 351.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the period.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.69. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $38.42.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

