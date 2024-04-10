DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 10,590 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,590 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Trimble by 798.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,134,579.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,134,579.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $220,255.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,771,371.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,646 shares of company stock valued at $694,884 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRMB opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average is $52.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

