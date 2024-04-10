DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 416 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 30.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,855,000 after buying an additional 35,731 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,510,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,455,000 after buying an additional 167,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $1,414,872 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $41.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.40%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.