DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 4,714 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $54.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

