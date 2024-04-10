DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 5,268 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average is $59.68.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.