DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $10.98 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,682 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $10,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BKR opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

