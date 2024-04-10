DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $9.97 Million Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,987 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,867 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $9,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CM. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.1 %

CM stock opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.6634 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.