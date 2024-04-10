Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Susquehanna

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

