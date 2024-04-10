Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Sets New 1-Year High at $205.42

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $205.42 and last traded at $204.04, with a volume of 58246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $204.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FANG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.32.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.57 and its 200 day moving average is $164.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $3.08 dividend. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,675 shares of company stock worth $11,311,096 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,391,567,000 after acquiring an additional 176,208 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 648,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,227,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $965,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,925 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $528,736,000 after buying an additional 179,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

