Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

