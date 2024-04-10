Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up to $7.11

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.11, but opened at $7.49. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 6,581,135 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.
