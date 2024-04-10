Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up to $7.11

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.11, but opened at $7.49. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 6,581,135 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 616.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $836,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000.

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.