Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Lessened by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

DUK stock opened at $97.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.06.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 115.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

