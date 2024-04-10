Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Natalie Glance Sells 1,500 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.35, for a total transaction of $323,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,505 shares in the company, valued at $26,812,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Natalie Glance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total transaction of $322,605.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $270,105.00.

Duolingo Trading Up 1.4 %

Duolingo stock opened at $222.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 653.20 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.18. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.82 and a 52 week high of $245.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 3.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.11.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in Duolingo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 19,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 378.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

