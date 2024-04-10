DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 30th

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $9.68.
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
