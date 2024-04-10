DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0273 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE KSM opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

In other DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $29,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,588,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,974,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 20,309 shares of company stock valued at $178,968 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSM. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

