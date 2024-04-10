Eastern Bank Sells 4,468 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $162.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $300.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.26.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

