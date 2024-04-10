Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $121.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $101.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EMN. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

NYSE:EMN opened at $101.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $102.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

