Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after buying an additional 48,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $313.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $331.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.55 and a 200-day moving average of $249.53. The stock has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.94.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

