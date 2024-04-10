Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $1,329,408.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,329,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,049,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EW opened at $93.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

