EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $19.36

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.36, but opened at $20.74. EHang shares last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 1,434,394 shares.
EHang Trading Down 0.7 %
The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 257.09% and a negative return on equity of 188.90%.
Institutional Trading of EHang
EHang Company Profile
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
