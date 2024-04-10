EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $19.36

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.36, but opened at $20.74. EHang shares last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 1,434,394 shares.

EHang Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 257.09% and a negative return on equity of 188.90%.

Institutional Trading of EHang

EHang Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in EHang by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of EHang by 60.0% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of EHang in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of EHang during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EHang during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

