Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $514.40 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $521.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $507.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.10.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ELV

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.