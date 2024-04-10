Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $133.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Emerson Electric traded as high as $115.26 and last traded at $114.52, with a volume of 115916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.67.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMR. UBS Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.89.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.69 and a 200 day moving average of $97.97.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

