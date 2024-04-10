Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $271.90

Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $271.90 and last traded at $269.86, with a volume of 4345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $268.65.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Encore Wire Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.74.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $633.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.48 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Encore Wire by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

