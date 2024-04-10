Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Up to $16.01

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.01, but opened at $16.51. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 16,434 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,175,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.