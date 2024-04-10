Equitable Trust Co. Buys 899 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.4% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $1,496,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $276.72 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.98.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on V. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

