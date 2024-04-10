Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,649 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,536,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,997,000 after buying an additional 1,681,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after buying an additional 1,512,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after buying an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ELS stock opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.69%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Further Reading

