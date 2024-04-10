Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Gap Up to $11.96

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.96, but opened at $12.79. Ermenegildo Zegna shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 965,238 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ermenegildo Zegna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.70 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,749,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,935,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,247,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,060,000 after buying an additional 1,219,215 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 4th quarter worth $7,311,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter worth $7,403,000. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

