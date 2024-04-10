ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $760.06

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 760.06 ($9.62) and traded as high as GBX 824.70 ($10.44). ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation shares last traded at GBX 819.50 ($10.37), with a volume of 106 shares changing hands.
ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 820.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 760.06.
