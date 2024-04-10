Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,543,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.08% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $46,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $47,398,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,777,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,880,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,849,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ETD opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.16. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $167.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

